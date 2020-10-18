Next stop? …anti-government protesters plans for Sunday rally

Leaders of anti-government protesters urged fellow activists to assemble at all of Bangkok’s BTS and MRT stations at 15:00 today and wait for further instructions as they continue their grand rally that started 4 days ago.

The Free Youth movement posted on several social media networks calling to all protesters to gather at the Skytrain and underground railway stations before it announces where the demonstrations will take place.

This smart tactical move was precisely executed by the activists used on Saturday’s ‘surprised’ rallies which ended up in three locations in the city capital — at Lat Phrao intersection, Tak Sin intersection and the Udomsuk-Bang Na area. Other minor rallies were also staged in several other provinces.

The protesters have been demanding the government three major political reforms including the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

