Nigerian arrested for overstaying more than 7 long years

Immigration officers have arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian man for allegedly overstaying his visa for more than 7 years (2,683 days to be exact). The man entered the kingdom in April 2014 on a 60-day tourist visa. He was arrested in Ratchathewi district, central Bangkok.

Illegal migration is considered as a major factor of the second wave of Covid-19 following the huge spike in Covid infections amongst migrant workers in Samut Sakhon last month.

Thai Visa reported that immigration officers are targeting a group of Africans to check on their visa status as part of strict health measures in relation to the Emergency Decree.

Source: The Thaiger

