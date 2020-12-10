nightclub in Bangkok raided,150 people tested for drugs

Police stormed a nightclub in Bangkok’s Nana area at 3 am this morning and ordered more than 150 people to take a drug test. The arrest follows a report that the nightclub was selling shisha tobacco and hookah pipes.

The club was also selling illegal drugs and operating without a permit.

In the bathroom of Insanity Nightclub on Sukhumvit soi 11, police say they found a white powder that is suspected to Ketamine officials seized the powder as evidence. Police also seized the hookah pipes.

During the arrest, police closed off the club’s exit and ordered the club goers to give a urine sample for drug testing. Results show that some tested positive for drug intake.

Sources don’t say how many people tested positive and for what drugs but police say they will press charges toward the customers.

Police say they were tipped off with a report that the nightclub was breaking a number of rules: operating without a permit, selling hookah, selling illegal drugs, open past 4 am, and failing to follow Covid-19 prevention measures.

Source: The Thaiger

comments