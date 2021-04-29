No additional COVID-19 restrictions for Prachuap Khiri Khan or Phetchaburi: CCSA

No further COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place for Prachuap Khiri Khan or Phetchaburi, Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed.

On Thursday (April 29), the CCSA held a meeting where it approved increased restrictions in Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.

The six provinces will become ‘Maximum and Strict Controlled’ areas or ‘dark red zones’.

The restrictions will see all restaurants closed to dine in customers and only able to offer takeaway food until 9pm. Gyms are also closed and gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.

People in the dark red zones are asked to only leave home if absolutely necessary.

The CCSA confirmed that Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi remain ‘Maximum Controlled Areas’ or ‘red zones’.

The main difference between the red and dark red zone is that restaurants can open in red zones.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, the province has some of its own rules with regards to what is allowed to open. Earlier this month the governor announced that gyms and fitness centres must also remain closed.

Meanwhile, CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin confirmed that the quarantine period for all arrivals to Thailand will revert back to 14 days after having previously been reduced to ten days earlier this year.

The news comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan has reduced significantly in recent days.

On April 12 the province reported a peak of 141 new cases.

However, as of April 29, the number of new cases totalled 30.

