No hoarding of supplies and price hikes for face masks – everything remains

As demand for face masks spikes after the new Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, the Commerce Ministry has conducted surveys on retailers to ensure pricing is fair and that there is no hoarding of supplies.

Permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit says officials carried out spot-checks on 573 retailers yesterday and found no evidence of any violations. Masks are still being sold at 2.50 baht each, or between 50 and 125 baht for a pack of 50, depending on quality.

While there is nothing to indicate that face masks are being hoarded, Boonyarit says some retailers are running low on stock, due to the increased demand. He insists there is no reason for panic-buying, pointing out that supplies can still to meet the demand despite of the new outbreak.

Source: The Thaiger

Photo: Domepitipat / iStock

