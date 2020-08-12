“No reopening yet of Thai skies” – CAAT

As the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) approved the arrival of international flights since the beginning of July, it announces that there will be no further reopening as of this moment.

However, Chula Sukmanop, Director-General of CAAT says it will closely monitor the global Covid-19 situation before they can make further steps in allowing entry for additional international flights.

Since July, an additional 11 categories of international flights was allowed to enter the Kingdom. This includes Thai repatriates, foreigners with work permit and their families, as well as medical tourists and their guardians.

All are subject to Covid-19 testing upon arrival, as well as the 14-day mandatory quarantine, and must adhere to the restrictions implemented by the CCSA and Department of Disease Control.

Recently, the deputy governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicted that Thailand will not be reopening for international tourism towards the end of this year, or even until early next year.

