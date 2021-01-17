Nonthaburi gamblers given jail sentences

Following a raid on an illegal gambling den in the central province of Nonthaburi, 41 people have been handed jail sentences at Nonthaburi Provincial Court. Somjit Hinkerd and Sorasak Janthamanee were convicted of running a gambling den in the Bang Bua Thong district.

They are sentenced to 3 months and 15 days’ imprisonment. The other gamblers were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment, suspended for 1 year, and a 10,000 baht fine each.

The gamblers were all arrested during a raid on Thursday night, which caught them playing a card game known as Dragon-Tiger.

Nation Thailand reports that the property is owned by Sorasak and it’s understood the gambling was organized by Somjit.

The operation took the form of a “moving casino”, in that it would regularly change location to avoid being caught.

