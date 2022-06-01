Officials confirm SHA approval required and midnight closing for Hua Hin nightspots

Operators of nightlife outlets in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan have been warned that only approved venues will be allowed to reopen from June 1.

From today (Wednesday), many bars, pubs, karaoke venues and other nightspots in the province can reopen as part of a major easing of restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, on Tuesday (May 31) the provincial administration issued an order confirming that only venues that have received the necessary safety certifications are allowed to reopen.

In order to reopen, nightlife outlets must have received the SHA or SHA PLUS approval in accordance with the public health office for Prachuap Khiri Khan and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Venues may also have been approved through Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus in accordance with the Ministry of Health.

Venues were also warned that they must continue to follow all government regulations with regards to putting measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, temperature screening and regular ATK testing of staff.

The order also confirmed that venues must stop serving alcohol at 24:00. The sale of alcohol is permitted from 06:00 to 24:00, the order clarified.

The reopening of nightspots is possible due to Prachuap Khiri Khan now being classified as a ‘blue zone’.

Previously, some nightspots had been allowed to open providing they changed their operations to that of a restaurant.

However, bars and pubs can resume normal operations.

There are a total of 17 provinces in Thailand which are now classified as blue zones.

In blue zones, large scale events and peaceful mass gatherings can also take place, providing communicable disease control guidelines are followed.

