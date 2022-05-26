Officials eye rail travel to help boost tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Officials have discussed using rail travel as a means to help promote tourism throughout the province.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province chaired a meeting between provincial officials and representatives from the tourism industry.

The aim of the meeting was to formulate a provincial tourism development plan in an effort to revitalize the local economy post COVID-19.

Ms Saengchan Kaewpratumrasmee, from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Prachuap Khiri Khan Province presented a plan to promote railway tourism across the province’s eight districts.

The plan would encourage tourists to travel from one district to the next by train, stay overnight and then spend time shopping and sightseeing.

The promotion would also help showcase each district’s unique identity, with specific activities or events planned to welcome tourists.

Mr Sathien said the proposal was a good way to help create a new experience for tourists to travel in Prachuap province.

But he added that it requires cooperation from many sectors, including government agencies, the private sector, and the public.

The Provincial Tourism and Sports Office has been assigned as the primary unit for coordinating with relevant sectors regarding the rail travel promotion, further details of which will be announced at a later date.

