Officials in Hua Hin brief market traders against selling counterfeit goods

Officials have briefed traders at Hua Hin Night Market about selling counterfeit goods to locals and tourists.

The move is part of a concerted effort to combat intellectual property infringement,

And comes after a meeting was held on July 14 at the Phoon Suk Conference Room in the Hua Hin Municipal Office.

Attended by prominent officials including Mr. Nopphaporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality, and chaired by Mr. Aawut Wongswad, the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, the gathering aimed to assess the current state of the sale of counterfeit goods in the city.

During the meeting, various issues related to intellectual property infringement were discussed, and steps to monitor and address the situation were proposed. The municipality’s representatives and legal department officials joined forces to devise strategies and promote greater awareness among local businesses.

Following the meeting, at 18:00, a team comprising officials and representatives from the Homeland Security Investigations Bangkok (HSI) proceeded to the vicinity of the Hua Hin Night Market. The objective was to engage with market traders and raise awareness about the significance of selling authentic and legally compliant products to both Thai and foreign consumers.

During their interaction with the market traders, the officials imparted legal knowledge, emphasizing the importance of transparent price labeling and discouraging the sale of overpriced goods.

These measures aimed to establish and enforce higher standards at the Hua Hin Night Market, thereby fostering consumer confidence among tourists.

The campaign to combat intellectual property infringement and the subsequent briefing to market traders are part of Hua Hin Municipality’s drive to uphold ethical business practices and protect consumers from counterfeit products.

By ensuring that traders are well-informed and adhere to legal guidelines, the officials hope to create an environment where both local and international visitors can shop with confidence.

