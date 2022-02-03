Officials look at how they can attract tourists to other areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are looking at how they can develop a more sustainable model for the province’s tourism industry.

The majority of tourists visiting the province, both domestic and international, visit Hua Hin and to a lesser extent, Pranburi.

However, officials are trying to figure out ways in which to attract tourists to other areas of the province.

The aim is for some of the revenue generated from tourism to be spread more evenly throughout the province, rather than it being centred in only a few locations.

Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has told district sheriffs in the province, and other related agencies, to conduct surveys in a bid to identify attractions which would be of interest to tourists.

Mr. Sathien proposed that some of the royal-initiated projects should be put forward as interesting attractions.

Officials will initially focus on developing tourism in three districts: Sam Roi Yot, Kuiburi and Mueang Prachuap.

Points of interest and attractions will be identified in each location, while promotion and marketing campaigns launched in a bid to showcase the areas to tourists.

