Officials report 42 accidents, 44 injuries and 2 deaths on Prachuap’s roads between April 11-16

Officials have announced the number of accidents and fatalities which occurred on roads throughout the first six days of the Prachuap Khiri Khan during Songkran.

Officials said that during the period from (April 11-16), there were 42 accidents on the roads resulting in 44 injuries and 2 fatalities.

These figures were revealed during a meeting held on April 17, where Dr. Sathien Charoenruen, the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, presided over the meeting to discuss the results of the road accident prevention and reduction operations during the festival.

Mr. Decha Ruang-on, the director of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office of Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with other relevant agencies, provided updates on the situation. The figures indicate that the road safety campaign did not achieve its goal of reducing accidents and injuries during the festive period.

To date, speeding, cutting in front of another vehicle and drunk driving accounted for the causes of most accidents.

Motorcycles were involved in 57% of all accidents.

The full results of the accident prevention campaign are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Before Songkran, officials said the campaign aimed to have no more than 39 accidents, 41 injuries, and 3 deaths.

During Songkran last year (between April 11-17, 2022) Prachuap Khiri Khan reported a total of 27 accidents, 27 injuries, and 3 deaths throughout the province.

However, during this time some COVID-19 restrictions were still in place and with events canceled, many people decided to stay at home.

For many people, this year was the first time they had celebrated Songkran in the three years due to the pandemic.

