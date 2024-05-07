Officials rush to control major fire at Hua Hin landfill

Authorities have stepped up efforts to contain a significant fire at a landfill site in Hua Hin, which has left residents enduring smoke-filled air for two days.

The fire erupted at a 170-rai (67-acre) landfill in Ban Nong Phran Phuk, Thap Tai Subdistrict on May 4th, initially being controlled before reigniting and spreading over more than 20 rai (8 acres), officials said.

Polkrit Phuangwalaisin, the Hua Hin district chief, along with Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul and Thap Tai Subdistrict Administrative Organization President Chaoarat Koetthong, surveyed the site on Monday. The fire has been producing dense smoke that, driven by the wind, has been affecting nearby residents and causing significant air quality issues in the Hua Hin municipal area.

Phuangwalaisin said officials are coordinating with various agencies to mobilize machinery and backhoes to create firebreaks around the affected area. Water trucks from the municipality, the Subdistrict Administrative Organization, and other agencies have been deployed to spray water on the fire, which has been fueled by heat accumulating under the waste piles.

To assist affected residents, agencies are distributing face masks and ensuring vulnerable groups receive adequate care. Officials said efforts to control the blaze will continue until the smoke is entirely gone, which is expected to take 2-3 days.

In a Facebook post, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul detailed the response, stating that authorities had mobilized teams from the Hua Hin municipality’s disaster prevention office and the Thap Tai Subdistrict Administrative Organization to extinguish the fire. However, the thick layers of buried waste and hot weather hampered efforts as water trucks couldn’t reach some areas, causing the fire to reignite intermittently.

The district chief has ordered agencies to work together, bringing in machinery and additional water trucks from local government bodies to manage the incident. He also directed them to issue public announcements in affected areas to inform residents on safety measures, such as wearing face masks to guard against the harmful smoke.

