Officials set up vehicle inspections in Hua Hin to combat PM2.5 pollution

Officials have set up a checkpoint on the bypass road in Hua Hin in order to stop vehicles that emit black smoke, which they say is a significant contributor to the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) problem.

This latest initiative, launched on February 20, 2024, is part of the provincial authority’s efforts to address environmental health concerns, particularly those related to wildfires, smog, and PM2.5 pollution.

The operation, led by Mr. Kittipong Sukhaphakul, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, in an acting capacity for the Governor, was inaugurated at a key checkpoint on the bypass road in front of the Hua Hin District Office.

The campaign reflects a broader strategy to enhance the province’s response to air quality challenges, aligning with national directives aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of PM2.5 particles on public health.

Joining Mr. Sukhaphakul were Mr. Decha Rueangon, Head of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, and Ms. Taweepon Pimtawee, Provincial Transport Officer, alongside representatives from various agencies.

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, serving as the secretariat for the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, said it is closely monitoring the situation and implementing targeted actions to tackle air pollution across the province.

Additionally, the office is executing a comprehensive plan to combat the perennial issues of wildfires and smog, thereby reducing PM2.5 levels.

This initiative is grounded in a legislative and strategic framework established by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2007 and the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan of 2021-2027. It also aligns with the 2024 measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution, as mandated by the National Environment Board and the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command.

By targeting black smoke emissions from vehicles, the province aims to make a significant impact on reducing the concentration of fine particulate matter in the atmosphere, ultimately enhancing public health and environmental well-being.

