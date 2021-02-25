Officials shut down online network of casinos across 7 provinces

Police have shut down a network of online casinos in raids that took place across 7 provinces, 19 suspects apprehended with cash and other goods seized. A total of 8 online casinos in 7 provinces have been shut down.

The raids took place in Bangkok, as well as in the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sara Buri, the eastern provinces of Rayong, the northeast province of Chaiyaphum, and the northern province of Chiang Mai.

It’s understood the raids were carried out continuously. Officers confiscated 8 vehicles, 2 million baht in cash, and 54 mobile phones.

199 bank accounts are also being investigated, with police saying each one is in the names of the suspects, with transaction records of between 10 and 70 million baht.

The application called “Royal Slot 77” was being used in the illegal running of online gambling.

Thousands of clients were involved in the gambling operations, with more than 1 billion baht circulating.

Each managing a certain territory. Many offices were masquerading as transport or property management companies.

The gambling networks were being run from abroad by Chinese businessmen.

Source: The Thaiger

comments