Officials tell motorist to avoid Ratchaprasong route

Bangkok police have advised commuters to avoid roads around Ratchaprasong intersection from 3 pm onward on Tuesday (February 23) as Ratsadon pro-democracy protestors plan to rally there at 7 pm.

The Ratsadon group said Tuesday evening’s protest will focus on corruption in the promotion system for senior police officers.

Deputy Metropolitan police chief Pol. Maj-General Piya Tawichai said to avoid being stuck in traffic jams, please avoid these roads

Rajdamri Road (Rajdamri-Pratunam intersections),

Rama 1 road (Chaloem Phao-Ratchaprasong intersections)

Ploenchit Road (Ratchaprasong-Chidlom intersections).

Police urged motorist to use the following routes to bypass the rally venue:

Ratchaprarop Road

Phetchaburi Road

Phya Thai Road

Rama IV Road

Henri Dunant Road

Sarasin Road

Silom Road

Sathon Road

Wireless Road

Sukhumvit Road

Soi Tonson

Lang Suan Road

Piya added the traffic police will be placed in the area to help traffic flow and ease the effect on the public.

Motorists can call the Traffic Control and Command Centre’s 1197 hotline.

use the M-Help Me smartphone application or the www.trafficpolice

Source: The Nation Thailand

