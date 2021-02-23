Officials tell motorist to avoid Ratchaprasong route

Bangkok police have advised commuters to avoid roads around Ratchaprasong intersection from 3 pm onward on Tuesday (February 23) as Ratsadon pro-democracy protestors plan to rally there at 7 pm.
The Ratsadon group said Tuesday evening’s protest will focus on corruption in the promotion system for senior police officers.
Deputy Metropolitan police chief Pol. Maj-General Piya Tawichai said to avoid being stuck in traffic jams, please avoid these roads
- Rajdamri Road (Rajdamri-Pratunam intersections),
- Rama 1 road (Chaloem Phao-Ratchaprasong intersections)
- Ploenchit Road (Ratchaprasong-Chidlom intersections).
Police urged motorist to use the following routes to bypass the rally venue:
- Ratchaprarop Road
- Phetchaburi Road
- Phya Thai Road
- Rama IV Road
- Henri Dunant Road
- Sarasin Road
- Silom Road
- Sathon Road
- Wireless Road
- Sukhumvit Road
- Soi Tonson
- Lang Suan Road
Piya added the traffic police will be placed in the area to help traffic flow and ease the effect on the public.
Motorists can call the Traffic Control and Command Centre’s 1197 hotline.
use the M-Help Me smartphone application or the www.trafficpolice
Source: The Nation Thailand