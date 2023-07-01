Officials warn of legal consequences for possession of protected stones from Sam Roi Yot National Park

Officials have issued a stern warning to individuals found buying or possessing protected stones from Sam Roi Yot National Park.

The announcement, made by the Acting Director-General of the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department, Mr. Atthapol Charoenshansa, follows the recent arrest of a gang involved in cutting sacred stones from a mountainside within the park.

Working in collaboration with the Royal Forest Department and the Provincial Police, park officials carried out a covert operation that led to the successful apprehension of seven suspects.

During the operation, they confiscated a variety of stone each weighing between 20 to 30 kilograms.

The stone was cut from near the Tham Kaew Cave, an area of cultural and ecological significance within the national park.

Subsequently, the suspects were detained, and the case was transferred to the investigative authorities at Sam Roi Yot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In response to the illegal stone cutting activities occurring within the park’s boundaries, Mr. Atthapol has instructed the national park officials to intensify their patrols and inform community leaders and local residents.

According to the Acting Director-General, the unlawful stone cutting activities in the national park are a direct violation of the National Parks Act of 2019, which carries severe penalties.

Furthermore, he has issued a stern warning to potential buyers of these illegal stones. Mr. Atthapol emphasized that if evidence is found linking individuals to the buyers or those found in possession of the stone, they will be considered accomplices in the illegal activities and will face legal consequences.

