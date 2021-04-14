One man injured after fire at Hua Hin noodle shop

One person was injured after a fire at a noodle shop in downtown Hua Hin at 7am on Wednesday morning.

The fire was quickly brought under control but one man, understood to be the owner of the noodle shop, was sent to Hua Hin Hospital after suffering burns to both arms.

The fire occurred when the man was changing a gas canister.

Preliminary investigations revealed a leak may have caused the canister to catch fire.

The fire quickly engulfed the front of the shop also causing damage to outside power and telecommunications cables.

