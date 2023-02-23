One of Thailand’s biggest reggae and ska festivals to be held in Cha-am in March

The Sunset Beach Music Festival 2023, one of the most highly anticipated events for reggae and ska music lovers in Thailand, will be held in Cha-am in March.

With performances by some of the biggest names in the industry, the festival is regarded as Thailand’s biggest reggae and ska music festival by the sea.

Held at Baan Mai Bon Hat resort on Bang Kao Beach in Cha-am, the festival promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend.

Taking place on March 4 starting at 5pm, the festival is set to feature an impressive lineup of artists.

Across two stages will be thirteen acts and ten local and international DJs who are scheduled to perform at the event, with the renowned Quino of Big Mountain leading the lineup.

This legendary reggae artist, who hails from the United States, is best known for his band’s cover of Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way”.

Other artists performing include: JOB 2 DO / KAI-JO BROTHERS / สิงโต นำโชค / T-BONE / ศรีราชาร็อคเกอร์ / MOCCAGARDEN / GOLDRED / จุลโหฬาร / คณะขวัญใจ / RASTAFAH / DEEP ‘O’​ SEA / THE SUPERGLASSES SKA EMSEMBLE / DJ PEACHY / DJ DOGGA

In addition to the music, there will be plenty of food and beverage vendors on site to keep festival-goers fuelled and hydrated throughout the evening.

Attendees can also browse a selection of merchandise from vendors offering souvenirs and memorabilia, making it a great opportunity to pick up a unique memento from the festival.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of reggae and ska music or simply enjoy good music and a festive atmosphere, the Sunset Beach Music Festival 2023 is an event not to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased via: https://megatix.in.th/events/Sunsetbeach2023

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/YvVSCRhCEmjFAoZf7

comments