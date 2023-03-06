One of the best locations for diving and snorkelling near Hua Hin is welcoming visitors during the holiday season

The Hat Wanakon National Park in Thap Sakae district is now welcoming tourists during the Thai school holiday season in March and April.

The park, which includes small uninhabited islands of Ko Chan and Ko Thai See, offers one of the best areas in the province for diving and snorkelling.

One of the main attractions of Hat Wanakon National Park are the coral reefs around Ko Chan and Ko Thai See.

The reefs were recently found to be in excellent condition, offering visitors an unparalleled snorkelling and diving experience. The crystal-clear waters around the islands are also ideal for swimming and other water activities.

In addition to water activities, the park offers a range of other outdoor activities. Visitors can take a cycling tour around the park, explore the forested areas, and camp out under the stars. There are also plenty of picnic areas and quiet spots in the park, making it an ideal destination for families and groups.

As one of the most popular national parks in the region, Hat Wanakon is expected to attract a large number of tourists during the school holiday season. To accommodate the influx of visitors, the park has increased its staff and resources to ensure that visitors have a pleasant and comfortable stay.

Officials at the national park have prepared for the tourist season by arranging rescue teams, lifeguard equipment, and other rescue equipment to take care of and provide convenience to tourists during the hot season, which is the peak period for visitors to the park.

A coloured flag system is also in place at the beach in the national park: a pair of red flags indicates that the beach is closed due to public activities on the beach.

A single red flag means that it is highly dangerous due to strong waves and currents, and swimming is prohibited.

A yellow flag indicates moderate danger due to moderate waves and currents, and swimming is not recommended. A green flag indicates that the beach is safe from waves and currents, and swimming is allowed as usual. A purple flag warns of dangerous animals, such as jellyfish and barracudas.

For anyone who wishes to go snorkelling and diving, it takes about 15-20 minutes by boat from the mainland of Hat Wanakorn National Park to Ko Chan and Ko Thai See.

Hat Wanakon National Park is an ideal destination for anyone looking to enjoy the natural beauty of Thap Sakae.

With its pristine coral reefs, crystal-clear waters, and a range of outdoor activities, the park is a must-visit for anyone planning a trip to the area. Whether you are a seasoned diver or just looking to relax on the beach, Hat Wanakon has something for everyone.

Additional info

The price to visit the islands are:

Thai adults 600 THB

Thai children 500 THB

Foreign adults 700 THB

Foreign children 600 THB

There is no accommodation on either Ko Chan or Ko Thai See but visitors are able to stay overnight at Hat Wanakorn National Park.

The park is approximately a 1.5 hour drive from central Hua Hin.

For more information contact the park’s Tourist Service Center on 063-1421121.

📍 Ko Chan: https://goo.gl/maps/SjqeoJuz9yP4UaGT9

📍 Hat Wanakorn National Park: https://goo.gl/maps/rvAW91v2qJa68X8G7

📱 facebook.com/hatwanakorn

