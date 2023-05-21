One of the best locations for snorkeling in Prachuap implements measures to combat marine debris

Garbage traps have been installed at Hat Wanakorn National Park in Thap Sakae in a bid to combat marine debris and sea pollution.

Led by Miss Netnapa Ngamnet, the head of Hat Wanakorn National Park, together with park officials, the nets were installed on Friday (May 19).

The nets have been installed in an area spanning 38 metres in locations specifically chosen to trap and intercept the most amount of litter.

As part of the installation, the team explored the reef slope near Ko Chan and Ko Thai See and collected abandoned fishing gear, wreckage, and other floating debris.

This operation was vital in maintaining the integrity and beauty of the reef slope, which serves as a crucial habitat and food source for marine creatures. By removing such hazards, the team aimed to protect marine animals from entanglement, injury, or even death, while also ensuring the safety of tourists who visit the area.

The survey of the reef slope, covering a distance of 400 meters with a maximum depth of 10 meters, revealed that the condition of the reef slope was commendable.

Diverse types of reefs, including branched corals, table corals, mound corals, flower-like corals, and flower-patterned corals, were encountered during the exploration.

Moreover, the team found an abundance of various fish species, such as banana fish, swirling fish, butterflyfish, damselfish, and parrotfish, among others.

The presence of debris and fishing gear wreckage in the surveyed area was minimal, indicating that the reef slope had not faced significant threats from fishing gear in the past month.

Ko Chan and Ko Thai See offer some of the best snorkelling spots in the province, with the area being renowned for its stunning beauty.

The islands are considered one of the top attractions in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

