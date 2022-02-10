Orchid Palm Homes donates 30 footballs to Thai schools

Orchid Palm Homes have donated 30 footballs to Wang Bost School and Nong Hieng School.

They were handed to the sports teachers from the two government run schools in Hin Lek Fai last Friday.

Kru Veerasak Thongpom from Nong Hieng School and Kru Chavuarid Huthip from Wang Bost School received 15 footballs each. Also present was Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy Head Coach Gary Stevens.

He thinks the donated footballs will help the schools to offer better coaching to the children,

“As a coach I know how important it is to have enough balls to give every child one each. We have fantastic facilities at Black Mountain, thanks to the Hua Hin International School, but some of the local schools aren’t so fortunate and it is good to be able to help them out in this way.”

Stephen Ayling, the owner of Orchid Palm Homes, said,

“We are proud to support local, grass roots football through sponsoring children from impoverished backgrounds to train at Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy and sponsoring local tournaments and competitions. We hope donating these balls will help the two schools to offer a better level of training to their pupils.”

Orchid Palm Homes also sponsors ten children from Nong Hieng and Want Bost schools to train on scholarships at the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy. They get free training, free kits, free boots and are able to train four times per week at the Hua Hin International School.

