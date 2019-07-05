“Organizing Khao Tao Lake”

Yesterday, Hua Hin mayor Mr. Nopbhorn Wuttikul, presided the meeting concerning about organizing Khao Tao Lake, which is the initiated project of King Rama IX.

The officials got the complaint from local people that there were some people fishing and littering in the area which annoys people who come working out in the morning.

Hence, the officials have implemented the measure that “No fishing in the morning (05:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.) and in the evening (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)” and set up the exercising area for the people.