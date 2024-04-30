Over 200 macaques relocated in Phetchaburi in effort to manage urban monkey population

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has relocated over 200 macaques from Phetchaburi to the Huai Sai Wildlife Breeding Center in Cha-am.

The move, carried out on April 28, marks the second phase of a pilot project aimed at managing the city’s burgeoning macaque population.

Dr. Yuthaphon Angkinan, advisor to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, presided over the relocation event alongside Mr. Attaphon Charoenshansa, the DNP’s Director-General. The project also saw participation from Mr. Somjate Chanthana, director of the 3rd Conservation Area Management office, Mr. Phadet Lai Thong, director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, and Mr. Sattawet Phatrapon Maneeon, a veterinarian at the DNP, as well as over 300 officials and staff members.

The relocated group of macaques were previously inhabiting the area around Khao Wang Phetchaburi, also known as Phra Nakhon Khiri. In response to the issues posed by the growing monkey population in urban areas, the DNP collaborated with the Wildlife Friends Foundation to create a 7,000-square-meter sanctuary at the Wildlife Breeding Station in Huay Sai, Sam Phraya, Cha-am, Phetchaburi.

The sanctuary is designed to rehabilitate the monkeys, with a focus on behavior modification to curb aggression and violence before considering their release into suitable natural habitats.

As part of the relocation process, the monkeys underwent health checks and were sterilized to control future population growth. “This initiative is not just about relocating monkeys, but also about ensuring they lead healthy lives in a controlled environment, which in turn alleviates the challenges faced by local residents,” stated Dr. Yuthaphon.

The project has been hailed as a potential model for addressing similar wildlife issues in other urban areas. Following the relocation, Mr. Attaphon and his team conducted a field visit to inspect the conditions of the monkey shelters and assess the overall health and stress levels of the animals. “I am pleased with the progress in behavior modification and the quality of the shelters,” Mr. Attaphon commented, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing improvements and the support from the Wildlife Friends Foundation.

This relocation effort is part of a policy by the Department of National Parks to establish standards for future wildlife management projects, particularly those involving monkeys in urban settings.

The department plans to use this project’s outcomes to guide its budget planning for 2024-2025, with the aim of constructing additional shelters to accommodate captured monkeys from various problematic areas.

