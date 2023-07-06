Over 350 students in Hua Hin given training aimed at preventing deaths from drowning

Hundreds of students in Hua Hin will receive basic life saving training this week as part of an effort to reduce the number of deaths from drowning.

The initiative is part of a drowning prevention project by Hua Hin Municipality that is being rolled out at schools and educational institutions in the district.

On Wednesday (July 5) Mr. Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wutthikul presided over the opening ceremony of the “Drowning Prevention and Merit Maker Team (MERIT MAKER) Project 2023” at Hua Hin Witthayalai School.

The training sessions, held from July 5th to July 7th, will see a total of 390 students from grades 5 and 6, with 130 students per batch, taught life saving skills and drowning prevention techniques.

Hua Hin Municipality has received national recognition for the work it has done in preventing incidents of drowning among children and adults.

In March 2021, Mayor Nopporn received a ‘Merit Maker’ award on behalf of the municipality from Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health.

Mayor Nopporn was one of four Gold Award Winners (Excellent Level) and three Gold Award Winners (Good Level) to those who contributed to reducing drowning deaths in 2021.

The project to reduce the number of deaths by drowning was rolled out by the Ministry of Public Health in accordance with United Nations’ Resolution on Global Drowning Prevention.

Since the start of the project, Thailand has reported a significant reduction in the number of children who have died as a result of drowning.

In 2021, 658 children in Thailand died from drowning, down from around 1,500 the previous year.

In Thailand, drowning remains the number one cause of death among children under the age of 15, and the fatality rate is much higher than those for other causes, including infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Alarming statistics from the past decade (2012-2021) reveal a staggering total of 7,374 children under the age of 15 who have lost their lives to drowning, averaging 737 deaths annually, or tragically, two deaths every day.

These figures, based on preliminary data from the Office of the Permanent Secretary’s Strategy and Planning Department, underscore the urgent need for action.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the Ministry of Public Health has reported that in 2021 alone, there were 219 fatalities among children under the age of 5 due to drowning.

Shockingly, this accounts for 33.3 percent of all drowning deaths within the under-15 age group, making it the highest rate of drowning deaths among children in the population, numbering in the hundreds of thousands. The rate equates to a harrowing 6.9 percent.

Additionally, investigations into these tragic incidents reveal that 35.9 percent of child drownings occurred while under the supervision of parents or caregivers.

Notably, a significant proportion of these parents or caregivers were occupied with work (50 percent), and distressingly, improper first aid was administered in 27.6 percent of cases following the rescue from water.

Responding to this grim set of statistics, the Health Promotion Division of Hua Hin Municipality has orchestrated the aforementioned project with the valuable support of a dedicated working group and instructors from esteemed institutions including the Royal Thai Navy Medical Department, the Sawang Hua Hin Foundation, staff from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, and a network of passionate volunteers.

The training encompasses essential skills such as CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) usage, while also equipping students with vital knowledge and practical training on water play, identifying drowning incidents, providing proper assistance, drowning prevention, and water safety.

