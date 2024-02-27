Over 500 people take part in Run Fun Walk event in Hua Hin

On February 24th, 2024, Hua Hin played host to the second edition of the Run Fun Walk event, aimed at bolstering tourism and observing Makha Bucha Day.

The event kicked off at 4:00 p.m. in front of Hua Hin Market Village, with Mr. Komkrit Charoenthansombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, officiating the opening ceremony.

Dubbed as the “Hua Hin Rak Loei #2 Hua Hin The City of Shellfish” walk-run, the event marked its return to promote tourism in Hua Hin and stimulate the local economy during the Long Weekend holiday on Makha Bucha Day.

A notable aspect of the event was its philanthropic angle, as a portion of the proceeds, after expenses, will be directed towards schools under the jurisdiction of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief, Mrs. Usa Puangwalaisin, Hua Hin Deputy District Chief, and other dignitaries. Around 500 male and female athletes also participated in the event, adding vibrancy to the occasion.

Prior to the commencement of the run, participants engaged in a collective act of merit by offering alms on Makha Bucha Day, receiving blessings from Phra Khru Wijitthammaphivat, Hua Hin District officials, and the abbot of Wat Busaya Bupphaporn (Khao Ton Ngiew) and monks for auspiciousness.

The run itself comprised several stages, including paying respects to the Shrine of Mae Thapthim, releasing marine animals totaling 550,000 individuals, and a horseback riding segment. The race culminated at Hua Hin Market Village after covering a distance of 5.9 kilometers.

As a token of participation, all attendees received “Hua Hin City Shellfish Pattern Pants,” featuring illustrations narrating the story of Hua Hin.

