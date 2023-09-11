Over 500 riders take part in Tha Sadet cycling event

On Sunday (Sept 10) Rajabhakti Park in the Hua Hin played host to over 500 cyclists for the “Cycling Local Tour, Enjoying Breeze, Nature, and History @Tha Sadet” event.

Organized by the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association to highlight lesser-known tourist destinations and encourage exercise, the 50-kilometer cycling event showcased both the natural beauty and the historical backdrop of the region.

The event was inaugurated by Mr Adisak Noisuwan, Vice Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, who was representing the Governor for the occasion.

Distinguished attendees and participants included Lieutenant General Awut Phutthiamnuay, commander of the army base at Thanarat Camp; Ms. Suriyaphon Pongphanich, representing the central regional Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Mr. Polkrit Puangwalyasin, the district chief of Hua Hin; Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, president of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association; and Mr. Atichat Chaisri, the Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin. Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, director of the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, was also present, highlighting the importance of the event to the regional tourism strategy.

The event sought to draw attention to and promote tourist spots located within the Fort Thanarat military camp. Furthermore, the event emphasized the fight against global warming by endorsing bicycles as a sustainable means of tourism and transportation. Lastly, the event aimed to generate revenue from its organization, ensuring its proceeds would be used for public benefit.

The route itself began at Rajabhakti Park and concluded at Tha Sadet in the Thanarat Camp. Cyclists were treated to views of abundant natural beauty, a plethora of ancient historical landmarks, and a diverse range of large, study-worthy trees.

During the event riders also enjoyed a series of activities next to the Tha Sadet pavilion, which included archery and shooting.

