Over a thousand spectators witness robe wrapping ceremony at Wat Huay Mongkol

The annual robe wrapping ceremony at Wat Huay Mongkol Temple drew more than a thousand spectators on Sunday marking one of the most significant events in the region.

With the theme “Enhancing Your Heart with Faith,” the ceremony honored Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on her 91st birthday.

The Wat Huay Mongkol Temple, located in the Thap Tai sub-district of Hua Hin, saw a vibrant procession as a 399-meter long robe was paraded around the temple grounds and around the statue of the legendary Thai monk, Luang Pu Thuat.

Such ceremonies have deep spiritual roots, and wrapping the statue with a robe is a way for devotees to pay respect and seek blessings.

Luang Pu Thuat, known for his miraculous feats, remains a cherished figure in Thai Buddhism. His influence extends beyond Thailand’s borders, reaching nations like Malaysia and Singapore. As a result, his life’s journey is a hallowed pilgrimage for Buddhists across the region.

During the ceremony Phra Phitsanulok Sittikun, the abbot of Wat Huay Mongkol, was joined by several key figures: Mr. Kittiphong Sukhaphakgul, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan; Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); and Mr. Kittiphong Prapathong, Regional Director of Central Region TAT.

Furthermore, the ceremony saw leadership from Mr. Achawan Kongkarnan, head of the TAT office in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Polkrit Phuangwolaysin, the district chief of Hua Hin, and Ms. Pailin Kongpan, the Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin.

These dignitaries, along with scores tourists and well wishers, took part in the event, holding a yellow cloth that measured 3 meters in width as they respectfully wrapped the grand statue of Luang Phor Thuad.

This traditional event not only celebrates the legacy of Luang Pu Thuat but also amplifies the region’s dedication to preserving cultural and religious practices.

