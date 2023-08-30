Own an electric car? Here’s how to find EV charging stations in Hua Hin and throughout Thailand

The future of motoring in Thailand is electric.

That might seem hard to imagine just now but Thailand has gone full throttle on electric vehicles (EV).

With the entry of Tesla and the rise of Chinese electric vehicle makers in Thailand, the choices for buyers have expanded, and the industry has witnessed substantial growth.

Chinese automakers like Great Wall Motor, MG, BYD, and DFSK have introduced their EVs in Thailand at more affordable prices compared to foreign competitors. Great Wall Motor and BYD Co have even established production plants in the eastern province of Rayong, boosting the local EV manufacturing sector.

Thailand’s commitment to electric mobility is evident through ambitious targets set by the government. By 2035, all new vehicles sold in the country will be electric, and there is a projection of having around 15 million electric vehicles on Thai roads by that time.

To facilitate the transition to electric vehicles, the availability of EV charging stations is of course of utmost importance.

Thailand has already made strides in establishing a charging infrastructure, with over 1,200 EV charging stations across the country. However, it’s worth noting that the majority of these stations are concentrated in Bangkok.

For some prospective EV owners in Thailand, range anxiety, the fear of running out of power before reaching a destination, remains a concern.

The reality is that unless you live or are driving to some far flung corner of the county, owning an electric vehicle in Thailand is not only feasible, it is now absolutely possible without encountering issues related to charging.

EV charging stations in Hua Hin

If you’re in Hua Hin, whether you reside here or are visiting for the weekend, you can now easily find several EV charging stations in the area, with more expected to be added in the near future.

Here are the locations of some of the EV charging stations in Hua Hin and Cha-am:

In addition, most major hotels in Hua Hin and Cha-am now provide EV charging stations for guests – you might want to check ahead before making your booking.

There are also EV charging stations at several other locations in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, including:

PEA VOLTA, Khao Yoi, Phetchaburi

PTT Station: Sam Roi Yot Co., Ltd.

EleX by EGAT, PT Gas Station, Khao Yoi, Phetchaburi

EleX by EGAT, PT Gas Station, Bang Saphan Noi, Prachuap Khiri Khan

How to find an EV charging station in Thailand

Finding an EV charging station in Thailand has become easier with the help of various apps provided by charging networks.

These apps, which are available on iOS and Android, offer valuable features such as locating charging stations, checking availability, and initiating charging sessions.

Plugshare.com is a useful website that lists EV charging stations not only in Thailand but also worldwide.

Another app, ChargeMap, and apps provided by charging networks like EA Anywhere are also particularly useful for EV users in Thailand.

According to Plugshare, there are a significant number of charging stations located between Hua Hin and Bangkok, as well as along the route to popular destinations like Phuket and Krabi.

With these apps, you can not only find the nearest charging station but also reserve a charging spot in advance, ensuring its availability when you arrive.

This feature is especially beneficial when you’re traveling longer distances and want to plan your charging stops along the way.

Furthermore, these apps often provide real-time updates on the progress of your charging session.

You can remotely monitor how much charge your EV has received and receive notifications when the charging session is complete, allowing you to manage your time effectively.

One advantage of using these apps is their compatibility with multiple charging networks. This means you can access a wider range of charging stations and have a seamless charging experience, regardless of the network you prefer.

It’s important to note that not all charging stations require the use of an app. Some may require an access card or have specific on-site instructions for charging your vehicle.

Before using a charging station, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with the requirements and procedures of the charging network you plan to use.

Additionally, Google Maps has also started including EV charging stations in its listings, making it easier for electric vehicle owners to navigate.

It’s worth noting that Thailand’s first Tesla Supercharger, and the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, is located in centralwOrld in Bangkok.

The presence of Tesla’s Supercharger network provides an additional option for Tesla owners to charge their vehicles conveniently.

With the growing availability of EV charging stations and the increased accessibility of electric vehicles in Thailand, the transition to electric mobility is becoming more feasible and convenient for residents and visitors alike.

This is an updated version of an article that was first published by Hua Hin Today in June 2021.

comments