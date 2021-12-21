Pala-U waterfall to reopen to tourists on Dec 25

Pala-U waterfall will reopen to tourists on December 25, officials from Kaeng Krachan National Park have announced.

The waterfall, which had been closed due for safety reasons due to the ongoing pandemic, will reopen on Christmas Day.

This week, staff from Kaeng Krachan National Park have been readying areas near the waterfall ahead of its reopening.

Pathways have been cleaned, bridges repaired and other improvements carried out in anticipation of an influx of visitors over the New Year holidays,

Pala-U waterfall is located approximately 65 kilometres from Hua Hin town centre.

The waterfall features a total of 15 levels and it is possible to hike all the way to the top. However, dense forest from levels 7 to 15 make the climb difficult and not suitable for all visitors.

Levels 1 to 3 of the waterfall are most suitable for swimming, while level 7 is arguably the most picturesque with its large basin surrounded foliage.

comments