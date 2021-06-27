Parents at Hua Hin school vote to delay onsite learning

One of Hua Hin’s largest schools has informed parents it will be at least August 1 until students are allowed back in the classroom.

Hua Hin Vitthayalai School, or Salesian School, has announced that the school will remain closed, with lessons continuing to take place online when the new semester starts from July 1.

On Friday (June 25) the school held a poll online to ask parents whether they wanted their children to return to the classroom. The school said the poll had 3,827 respondents, with 71.3 percent of parents voting to keep their children at home.

Hua Hin Today understands that other schools in the district are also set to continue with online learning from July 1.

Last month, Hua Hin’s Private School Committee announced the postponement of onsite learning from June 14 to July 1.

The news come as Prachuap Khiri Khan, particularly Hua Hin has seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases. While most of the new cases are linked to existing clusters found at factories, it is feared that students returning to school could result in further spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, health officials said they would accelerate the rollout of the vaccine to teachers in the province.

This week, some teachers received the first dose of the vaccine.

