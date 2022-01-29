Parkrun route opens in Hua Hin

A new Parkrun route has opened in Hua Hin.

Keen runners and jogging enthusiasts can now take a 5 kilometre route along the cycle and running lane in the south of the city.

The route begins at the Kasetsart University Veterinary Teaching Hospital to Suan Suan Son Pradipat.

Participants can park in the car park at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The event is held every Saturday morning at 7am.

Those taking parts are advised to get there by 6.30am and they must bring their own water.

The event is open to anyone regardless of age or fitness ability.

However, those that want to record an official time must register beforehand and obtain a QR code via the Parkrun Thailand website.

This is the second Parkrun route to have opened in the area.

Another Parkrun route is located along Sam Roi Yot.

The picturesque route along the beach goes for 2.5km before participants are required to turn around and run back to the starting point to record their time.

Parkrun is a collection of 5km events, which are held on Saturday mornings in more than 2,000 locations around the world.

The events are open to runners and walkers.

comments