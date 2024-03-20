Parts of Prachuap Khiri Khan declared drought disaster zones

Two districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been formally declared drought disaster zones in response to the escalating drought situation in the province.

The announcement, made on March 18, 2024, by Kittiphong Sukhapakul, the Deputy Governor acting on behalf of the Governor, targets areas grappling with acute water shortages, signaling an urgent call for assistance and conservation efforts across the province.

The declaration focuses on two districts, spanning 11 sub-districts and 79 villages.

In Pranburi District, the crisis affects five sub-districts and 19 villages, including communities within Khao Chao, Nong Ta Taem, Pranburi, Wang Pong, and Pak Nam Pran sub-districts.

Thap Sakae District faces a similar plight, with six sub-districts and 60 villages, including Huai Yang, Na Hu Kwang, Khao Lan, Saeng Arun, Ang Thong, and parts of Thap Sakae Sub-district, now classified as drought disaster zones.

This declaration mobilizes a coordinated response from various governmental agencies, tasked with providing immediate relief to residents affected by the water scarcity.

Officials said efforts will focus on ensuring access to drinking water and offering compensation for agricultural losses as per the Ministry of Finance’s guidelines.

Residents facing water shortages are urged to report their situations to village headmen or local administrative organizations, enabling efficient distribution of aid and resources.

This collective action aims to alleviate the hardships faced by communities and safeguard against further damage as the province navigates through this challenging period.

The news comes after officials warned back in February that the province was facing a challenging dry season, following a significant decrease in rainfall.

The lack of rain during the previous wet season has resulted in the region recording a 50% drop in rainfall compared to the five-year average, leading to a sharp reduction in water availability.

As of February 5, 2024, the nine primary reservoirs in the province hold only 175 million cubic meters of water, equating to 35% of their total capacity. This figure is a stark contrast to the 60% capacity recorded during the same period last year.

Efforts to mitigate the drought’s impact have started, with plans in place to ensure water distribution to residents facing shortages. The province has called upon its citizens, especially farmers, to adopt water conservation practices and carefully plan their usage to prevent crop losses.

