Patrick Jacobs’ new book captures the essence Hua Hin’s fishing community

Patrick Jacobs, the talented photographer based in Hua Hin, has recently published a new book that captures the essence of the local fishing community.

The book, titled ‘Where there is a sea, there will be fishermen’, not only showcases his stunning photography skills but also serves a greater purpose by raising funds that will go towards helping educate the children of the fishermen in the area.

Hua Hin is known for its scenic beauty, with long sandy beaches, and is a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists.

However, beneath this tranquil exterior lies a community of hard-working fishermen who brave the seas every day to make a living.

It is this community that Patrick has set out to capture in his latest work, which is a tribute to their resilience and spirit.

The book features a collection of images that offer a glimpse into the daily lives of the fishermen and their families. From early morning preparations to setting out to sea, to bringing in their catch and preparing it for sale, each photograph tells a story of hard work, determination, and community spirit.

However, this book is not just about showcasing Patrick’s talent for photography; it also has a more significant purpose.

The photographer has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales to help improve the education of the fisherman’s children in Hua Hin.

Many children in fishing communities around the world miss out on educational opportunities due to financial constraints, lack of access to quality schools, and other socio-economic factors.

However, the funds raised by the book’s sales aims to address this by providing support in a bid to help build a brighter future for the children.

Patrick says he was first inspired to create a book on the fishing community in Hua Hin during his early morning walks on Hua Hin beach.

“During the early mornings on the beach you see either monks or fishermen, and I started to include both in my pictures, mainly landscapes,” Patrick told Hua Hin Today.

“During the pandemic, the tourists were gone and the beaches were empty, but the fishermen and the monks stayed. So, the idea ripened to do something with the pictures I had taken over on my walks on the beach during the past 8 or 9 years.

“Since the founders of Hua Hin were farmers who became fishermen, I wanted to honor them with this book,” he added.

Patrick explained how the book has several chapters: where they live, the different fishing methods they use, the blessing of the fleet procession in September, low tide collecting shells and oysters, the helping hands and opportunists, markets, maintenance and boat decorations as well as including a selection of some of his favourite photographs.

Patrick says he sees his book as capturing a moment in time during a period when Hua Hin is set to experience change.

“We are not sure Hua Hin will look the same in ten years, especially the old and narrow part near the beach next to the restaurants and guesthouses”, Patrick said.

“Several are already gone, and it is rumoured the old buildings could be replaced with a modern promenade. This was also the reason I wanted to document what is still there, so at least there will be proof it existed. It will be a souvenir for all the people who have been coming and staying in Hua Hin over all these years,” he said.

Patrick explained that he is already thinking about releasing other photographic books in the future.

“I have an idea to do another book on the fishermen but throughout Thailand this time: the Sea nomads, the Mekong, Phattalung cross nets, Krill fishing, Muslim fishermen communities in the south or some of the bigger harbor towns – there are so many subjects to choose from.

“I will do my annual calendar and once a year I plan to do an exhibition where visitors can walk in and enjoy my work in a bigger size than on a telephone screen or a tablet,” Patrick added.

‘Where there is a sea, there will be fishermen’ is a must-have for anyone who appreciates photography and wants to support a worthy cause.

It offers a unique insight into the lives of the fishermen and their families in Hua Hin while helping to improve the lives of their children through education.

The book is an inspiring work that highlights the beauty and resilience of this remarkable community and serves as a testament to the power of photography to bring about positive change.

Anyone interested in buying a copy of Patrick’s book can contact him directly via email: Patrickhasselt@hotmail.be

All images Patrick Jacobs.

comments