Pattaya bike rider injured after plunging into construction hole

A motorbike driver has been injured after his bike plunged into a 2-meter deep construction pit in the Naklua area of Pattaya.

The Pattaya News reports that the accident occurred around 4 am on Thursday morning, with rescue workers arriving to find the bike at the bottom of the pit.

The driver Wassapon Thataworn was able to climb out of the hole despite his injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His friend says he was following Wassapon on another bike when the accident happened. He claims the hole was not well-lit.

However, the officials disagree with his statement saying there were barriers around the pit as well as several neon white lights.

