People in Hua Hin warned against lanterns, fireworks during Loy Krathong

People celebrating Loy Krathong in Hua Hin on Tuesday (Nov 8) have been warned they face hefty fines and even imprisonment if they launch lanterns and fireworks.

On Monday, Hua Hin Municipality shared an official notice warning people against launching airborne items such as fireworks and lanterns.

People are not allowed to light or fly lanterns, fireworks, firecrackers, smoke lanterns, flying Catherine or pinwheel fireworks or similar items in Hua Hin or Nong Khae specifically.

Anyone who violates the order was warned they face a fine of up to 25,000 THB and/or up to three months in jail.

Meanwhile, anyone who plans to organise a fireworks display or similar event on Tuesday must seek permission from the municipality prior to hosting the event.

Anyone who fails to do so faces fines of up to 60,000 THB and/or up to three years in jail.

