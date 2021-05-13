People in Prachuap Khiri Khan urged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are urging people to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the vaccine is being rolled out to frontline medical workers, the elderly, and those with severe chronic health conditions.

However, provincial health officials want more people in the province to register for the vaccine in order build herd immunity and help limit the spread of the virus.

Those eligible for the vaccine currently – the over 60s and those with chronic health conditions – can register at a local hospital or via the Mor Prom online platform.

Despite some people being fearful of side affects, health officials maintain the vaccines are safe.

According to data not only from those who have received the vaccine in the province but also nationwide, the risk of an adverse reaction to the vaccine is minimal.

The vaccine roll out is of course fundamental to Thailand’s plans to re-open the country to vaccinated foreign tourists.

Previously, business leaders in Hua Hin had spoken of their concerns that the slow roll out of the vaccine could harm plans to re-open the town’s tourism industry.

The Thai government has said it aims to vaccinated 70 percent of the population in order to go ahead with opening the country to tourists on October 1.

The news comes after Thailand announced on Wednesday that walk in centres will be set up nationwide to allow people to receive the vaccine without the need to make an appointment.

The walk in centres will help to facilitate the roll out of the vaccine, officials said.

To date, approximately 2 million people have been vaccinated in Thailand.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, approximately 20,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with around 9,000 people having received the second dose of the vaccine.

