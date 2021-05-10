People who visited these two restaurants in Hua Hin asked to report to health officials

Anyone who visited two restaurants in Hua Hin are being asked to urgently report to the authorities, health officials announced on Sunday.

According to the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Health Office, anyone who visited the following restaurants should report to their nearest hospital:

Jae Keaw Seafood Shop, Soi Takiab 7, Takiab Road, Nong Kae Subdistrict, Hua Hin District Between April 15 – May 2, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Yayoi, Market Village Department Store, Hua Hin, Between 22 April – 5 May 2021 from 11:00 – 20:00

(The announcement in Thai is shown below)

The news comes as health officials on Sunday gave an update regarding the recent outbreak of infections at a pineapple processing factory in Hua Hin.

Dr Suriya Kuharat, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Doctor, said that while the outbeak is a concern, the situation is under control and urged local people not to panic.

However, Dr Suriya acknowledged that difficulties in establishing timelines of the people who work at the factory, who are predominantly migrant workers, has proved challenging.

Dr Suriya said that 402 people are currently being quarantined at the factory, after the site was sealed off and made into a temporary field hospital.

He added that steps are being put in place to secure vaccines for more 1,000 people who work or are linked to the factory, as well as those who live in the nearby Baan Nong Nok Noi village.

Dr Suriya called on factory owners in the area to adequately screen all employees in order to prevent further outbreaks.

