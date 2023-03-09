Pet owners in Hua Hin can get their animals vaccinated against rabies for free – here’s how

The municipality of Hua Hin is launching a vaccination campaign for dogs and cats in all communities to prevent the spread of rabies during the hot season and ensure safety for residents and tourists.

Mr. Jirawat Pharamee from Hua Hin Municipality, revealed that the municipality is currently promoting a week-long vaccination campaign for rabies prevention as part of the “Disease-free Animals, Safe Humans” project, in accordance with the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Walailak.

The project aims to provide vaccination services to the town’s dogs and cats, as well as offer owners information and advice on observing the behavior of pets and animals living in public areas that may be infected with rabies, especially during this season as summer approaches.

The initiative aims to create a safe environment for residents and tourists in Hua Hin.

The municipality has prepared around 9,000 doses of vaccine, and pet owners can bring their animals to receive the vaccination service free of charge from now until March 14, 2023.

For more information, the public can contact the veterinary department of the public health and environment division at the Hua Hin municipality office at 0-3251-2105.

