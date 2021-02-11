PETA calls on Thai officials to ban photos with exotic animals

Animal rights activists are calling on Thailand’s public health minister to ban all photo opportunities with the exotic animals to avoid potential coronavirus outbreaks either from human to animal, or from animal to human.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, wrote a letter to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, urging him to ban the exotic animal photos. They say the photo opportunities are still operating in Thailand and are “undermining efforts to control the pandemic.”

The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo, Bangkok’s Safari World and the well-known Tiger Kingdom, which has locations in Chiang Mai and Phuket, are allowing visitors to come in close contact and take photos with wild animals like tiger, orangutans and monkeys.

According to PETA’s senior vice president Jason Baker, “If they catch the virus, it can mutate and another new strain might be unleashed on the human population.”

