Phetchaburi grapples with surging macaque numbers: Governor pushes to remove protected status

Phetchaburi’s ever increasing macaque population has been causing problems for locals, and the provincial governor is calling for urgent action to solve what he says is a worsening problem.

On Tuesday (July 25) Mr. Natthachai Nampoolsuksan, the Governor of Phetchaburi Province, visited the Khao Wang area, also known as Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park, to observe the monkey population firsthand.

Recent surveys conducted in April this year showed that the number of protected macaque monkeys in Phetchaburi Province has risen to more than 9,600.

However, according to a survey carried out in June, that number has skyrocketed to over 12,000 monkeys.

Mr. Natthachai said that there could be as many as 20,000 macaques throughout the whole province.

Governor Namphoonsuk revealed that the monkey problem has escalated to a severe level and requires immediate attention.

The rapid increase in the macaque population has led to their encroachment into residential areas, causing distress and disturbances among the local community.

Incidents of property theft and confrontations over belongings, involving both children and women, have become more frequent.

Locals say the animals have displayed aggressive behaviors, posing physical threats to people, particularly to children who are ill-equipped to handle such situations. Thus, an urgent and effective resolution is imperative.

Macaques are a protected animal under the 2019 Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act.

But now, officials in Phetchaburi are urging the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to remove the protected status of these monkeys.

They say that by doing so, more flexible measures can be implemented to address this issue effectively, which is believed to be beneficial for the well-being of the public.

Additionally, such action is deemed necessary to preserve Phetchaburi Province’s status as a tourist destination, as many travelers would prefer not to encounter incidents of monkey aggression and belongings snatching.

The Governor highlighted the current regulations issued by the Ministry, aiming to preserve and protect wildlife, including the macaque monkeys.

However, there is concern that the population of these animals may not be declining but, on the contrary, rapidly increasing, leading them to move out of the forest and into residential communities and important tourist areas of the province.

