Phetchaburi to celebrate UNESCO-honored Songkran festival with array of events

Phetchaburi is set to celebrate the Songkran festival, Thailand’s traditional New Year, in a grand fashion from April 13 to 15, 2024, highlighting its World Heritage status.

This year’s festivities, announced by Mr. Nattachai Namphulsuksan, Governor of Phetchaburi, in a press conference held at Wat Thong Noppakhun, aim to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Thailand, recognized by UNESCO as part of the World Cultural Heritage of intangible value in 2023.

The festival in Phetchaburi, a province known for its historical significance and culture, is being organized in collaboration with the Phetchaburi Provincial Cultural Office and the Phetchaburi City Municipality. It promises a range of activities including the unique Phetchaburi Rice Soaking Street, a parade featuring Songkran ladies from eight districts, and water pouring ceremonies at nine significant temples throughout the province. A standout attraction is the beautiful boat procession along the Phetchaburi River, culminating in front of the Governor’s mansion, accompanied by a boat contest, a sand pagoda building competition, and a Thai music contest.

In addition to traditional events, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office led by Mr Niti Vongcichasvasdi, has curated special activities to enrich the festival experience. Visitors can take tram rides on April 14 and 15 to explore Phetchaburi’s key attractions, including its ancient temples and palatial buildings, and sample the local cuisine known for both savory and sweet treats.

Moreover, the festivities extend beyond the city to Ban Laem District (April 11-15), Tha Yang District, and Cha-am District (April 12-18), each hosting their unique celebrations. Highlights include the gold leaf laying ceremony at Wat In Pak Thale, the Songkran Festival at Cha-Am Beach with its first-ever foam party, and various cultural and sporting events aimed at preserving and promoting the heritage of Songkran culture.

For more information on the festival and planned activities, visitors and locals alike are encouraged to contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phetchaburi Office.

