Phetchaburi’s Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair to be held March 14 to 23, 2024

Phetchaburi Province is set to host its major annual festival, the 37th Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair, from March 14 to 23, 2024.

Themed “Phra Nakhon Khiri, Tribute to the Great Kings, the Wonder of the World Heritage Site,” the event promises a wide range of cultural and artistic displays, coupled with an array of lots of local food and entertainment.

Governor Nattachai Namphoolsuksan, in a recent meeting with government and private sector representatives, outlined the extensive preparations for the festival. The fair will not only celebrate Phetchaburi’s cultural heritage but also pay homage to Thailand’s history and traditions.

The fair’s highlight will be a procession honoring the Chakri Dynasty’s kings. This will be accompanied by performances and exhibits from eight districts of Phetchaburi, each showcasing their unique cultural and artistic heritage. Visitors can expect to see a range of revered Buddha statues and famous temples, alongside a variety of savory and sweet foods.

Each evening, the fairground will come alive with colorful lights and multi-colored fireworks, creating a spectacular visual show. The main stage will host an array of entertainment, including band performances, singing competitions, and more, contributing to the festival’s lively atmosphere.

Food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore an extensive range of culinary offerings. This includes affordable options from the Blue Flag product center and specialties from Phetchaburi which is a UNESCO’s Creative City of Gastronomy. The festival is an excellent opportunity to indulge in Phetchaburi’s rich culinary traditions.

A significant feature of this year’s fair is the Kaeng Krachan exhibition. This showcases Thailand’s sixth natural World Heritage Site recognized by UNESCO. The exhibition promises to be an enlightening experience for visitors, providing insights into Thailand’s natural and cultural heritage.

Tourists and residents of Hua Hin and Cha-am are invited to witness this cultural extravaganza, which is not just a celebration but also a tribute to Thailand’s rich history and heritage.

