PHOTOS: A closer look at Suan Son Pradipat Train Station

If you’re in Hua Hin you can’t have missed the construction of the new elevated train station, which is set to open from Dec 11.

But it’s not only Hua Hin Train Station that has been upgraded. Nearby Suan Son Pradipat Station is all but finished, aside from hanging a few signs. And it’s arguably one of the nicest and most picturesque stations located in the area.

The upgrade to the southern line has seen Suan Son Pradipat upgraded from a railway halt to a fully staffed station.

The station is poised to become one of the most attractive and user-friendly stations in Hua Hin, enhancing the travel experience for residents and visitors alike.

Like all stations on the southern line, it has been designed to meet Universal Design standards.

Universal Design Standards, also known as inclusive design or design for all, refer to a set of principles and guidelines aimed at creating products, environments, and systems that can be used and accessed by as many people as possible, regardless of their age, abilities, or disabilities.

Suan Son Pradiphat train station is wheelchair friendly, includes ramps and a new pedestrian underpass, special parking bays and disabled toilets.

