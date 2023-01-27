PHOTOS: “Amazing Colorful’’ International Charity Night held at Market Village

On January 25, 2023, at the Hua Hin Market Village Hua Hin shopping center, Rotaract Club of Stamford International University in collaboration with Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin and Hua Hin Market Village Hua Hin shopping center co-organized the “International Charity Night ” jointly presided over by Mr. Nopporn Wuthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality and Mr. Phonkrit Puangwalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief Officer. The Charity raised more than 80,000 baht.

The audience were greeted by Mr. Cell Dilon, Executive Director of Stamford International University, Hua Hin-Cha-Am Campus and Mr. Brian Anderson, Past President of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin. The objective report was delivered by Ms. Nitcha Puengphang, President, Rotaract Club of Stamford International University who revealed that the Stamford International Charity Night 2023 was organized to raise funds to support future CSR or public welfare projects, to help underprivileged children, and Schools in poverty-stricken rural areas.

After that, opening remarks were given by Mr. Nopporn Wuthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality who showed admiration for this activity, as an activity that is very beneficial to the local society, and the promotion of tourism in Hua Hin. Mr. Nopporn Wuthikul continued that events like this when engaged in helping those in need, instills good conscience for the public mind of students and all sectors. “It’s a very good project. The Hua Hin municipality is pleased to support future good projects like this” he proclaimed.

Hua Hin Chief District Officer, Mr. Ponkrit Phuangwalaisin, also gave opening remarks and stated that although attending for the first time; he was very impressed with this event. “It is very international and appreciates the public’s interest in projects that have been organized in the past by Rotaract club of Stamford International University” he stated, and then thanked those who attended the event, telling them, that they are part of helping society through this fundraising project, and would like the university to organize good activities such as this on in the future.

Many people joined the event, Thais and foreigners alike, in total more than 200 people, and the event is considered a great success. The entertainment started with a cover dance show by Stamford students followed by the Amazing Colorful Walk fashion show from international beauty queens, Mrs. National Universe 2022 from Sweden, Kenya and Thailand, also attending was Mrs. Universe Thailand 2022, who is going to compete on the world stage in Bulgaria next month. The audience were then introduced to Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023 contestants led by Khun Patiya Nimnoi, PD Miss Grand. This was followed by the highlight of the night, the Amazing Colorful Costume and Talent Contest from Stamford International University students displaying the diversity and prospects of the international university. The show sparked joy and impressed the audience. Loud cheering could be heard throughout Market Village Hua Hin shopping center throughout the event. Spectators bought flowers to send encouragement to their favorite contestants, proceeds from the flower sales were directed to the main charity fund.

All prizes were supported by Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin and Hua Hin Market Village Shopping Center along with many private organizations such as House of Beauty, Hua Hin Cycling Club, and Olyvia Dress Studio.

comments