PHOTOS: Back with a splash! Thousands turn out to celebrate Songkran in Hua Hin

Thousands for people descended on Hua Hin on Wednesday (April 12) to celebrate the Songkran festival.

People took part in water splashing and partying across town in Soi 94, Soi Bintabaht and Soi 51 from mid-mid morning and well into the night.

Earlier Mr Polkrit Phuangvalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief presided over the opening ceremony of the Songkran Festival in Hua Hin.

Also in attendance were Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the mayor of Hua Hin, along with the municipal management team, Mr. Archawun Kongkanan, the director of the Nakhon Pathom Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Office, Mrs. Wasana Srikanjana, the president of the Hua Hin – Cha Am Tourism Business Association, and honored guests.

This year, Hua Hin Municipality organized a variety of activities to revive Thai traditions and local customs. They said they hope that all citizens and tourists will enjoy themselves during this long holiday of Songkran.

Also on Wednesday, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin City took part in the celebrations on Hua Hin beach and also led a parade of people through downtown.

This year’s water festival returned for the first time following a three year hiatus related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

comments