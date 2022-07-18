[PHOTOS] Beauties on the beach: Miss Universe Thailand contestants visit Hua Hin

Miss Universe Thailand hopefuls enjoyed a day at the beach at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin hotel.

On Sunday (July 17) 29 contestants from the famous beauty pageant took part in a swimsuit competition along a 40 metre long beachfront runway.

The competition helps those taking part earn points in the competition to find the next Miss Universe Thailand 2022.

Contestants were wearing swimwear from MUT Select, which is part of the UNIX clothing brand.

The next stage of the competition is set to take place on July 27 and will be broadcast live on PPTV HD36.

Images: Miss Universe Thailand

