PHOTOS: Durian Lover 2024 kicks off at BluPort Hua Hin

The “Durian Lover 2024” event has officially begun at BluPort Hua Hin, offering a variety of Geographical Indication (GI) durians at special prices for durian enthusiasts.

On Wednesday (July 3), former Deputy Prime Minister Suwat Liptapanlop presided over the festival’s opening ceremony at the G floor event area of BluPort Shopping Mall. The event was attended by several notable figures, including Ms. Arada Fuengthong, Inspector General of the Ministry of Commerce; Mr. Somkid Jatamung, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan; Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, District Chief of Hua Hin; Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the TAT Prachuap Office; Ms. Sansanee Kasetsinsombat, Provincial Agricultural Officer of Prachuap; Ms. Siriwan Khanasorn, Commerce Officer of Prachuap; Mr. Sura-at Narongrit, President of the Prachuap Chamber of Commerce; Ms. Phailin Kongphan, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin; Pol. Col. Kampanat Na Wichai, Superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station; Ms. Wajee Klomkliang, Executive Director of Hua Hin Asset Co., Ltd.; and Mr. Chokchai Wongjakraphat, Managing Director of BluPort Hua Hin. The event attracted a large number of guests and tourists.

The Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with BluPort Hua Hin Shopping Mall, Dhipaya Life Assurance Public Company Limited, and the Prachuap Provincial Agriculture Office, organized this grand durian festival to promote tourism and stimulate the local economy.

The festival aims to publicize and promote GI durians unique to specific areas and neighboring provinces. The event features booths selling various nationally renowned GI durian varieties known for their unique flavors and quality. Highlights include the famous Pala-u Mon Thong durians from Huai Sat Yai, Hua Hin, delivered directly from farms to consumers at special prices.

Other notable varieties include Khao Chao durians from Pranburi, Ban Nai Wong durians from Ranong, and Mon Thong durians from Prachinburi, which are all available for visitors to taste.

The event is also significant as it included Hua Hin’s first ever “Durian Capsule Vending Machine,” which at its unveiling drew attention from both locals and tourists. The vending machine contains capsules of frozen Mon Thong durian.

Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop stated that this event, a collaboration between the public and private sectors, helps promote tourism and stimulate the local economy in Hua Hin by showcasing Thai local durians and high-quality fruits from Hua Hin and neighboring provinces. It creates opportunities for farmers and businesses to sell their produce directly to consumers and serves as a sustainable agricultural product distribution channel for Thai farmers. He believes that promoting such activities will enhance Thailand’s tourism image and educate people about the country’s famous local fruits. It provides a platform for Thai farmers to develop their potential and raises the profile of Thai durians and fruits internationally.

The event also features discussions on the unique characteristics of each durian variety, a Mon Thong durian contest, a durian peeling competition with a prize of 10,000 THB and a certificate, durian dessert workshops, and the sale of durians and durian-based products from across the country.

Durian lovers are invited to support Thai farmers by purchasing fresh durians and other meticulously selected durian-based products directly from farms at the “Durian Lover 2024” festival, running until July 7, 2024, on the G floor of BluPort Hua Hin Shopping Mall.

