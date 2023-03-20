PHOTOS: Here’s why you should visit Cha-am on a Wednesday

While Cha-am beach is a great place to visit any day of the week, Wednesdays, in particular, are a great day to plan a visit to this popular resort town.

The reason for this is that Cha-am municipality has designated every Wednesday as a beach cleaning day. On this day, all beach vendors, umbrellas, and sunbeds are removed from the beach, leaving it clean and empty.

This means that visitors can enjoy the beach without the usual distractions and noise of vendors and other beachgoers.

Additionally, the beach is cleaned thoroughly on Wednesdays, making it a great day for those who are concerned about cleanliness and hygiene. The beach is swept, and any litter or debris is cleared away, ensuring a pleasant experience for visitors.

In addition to the clean and serene beach, Wednesdays in Cha-am also feature a thriving night market.

The market is located at the Phra Mae Phosop roundabout, near the Cha-Am District Office, and is open from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Visitors can expect to find a variety of local street food, fresh produce, clothing, souvenirs, and other goods at affordable prices.

The Wednesday night market is a popular destination for both tourists and locals, and it is a great way to experience the local culture and cuisine.

It is particularly popular with foreigners who come to have a drink and enjoy the wide selection of food.

The market is bustling with activity, and visitors can enjoy entertainment and browse the stalls.

“Wednesday night market” opens 16.00 – 20.00

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/NWeeDPxGGdHQRizV7

