PHOTOS: Hua Hin’s Culinary Special food event proves a tasty success

What has quickly become one of Hua Hin’s best culinary and social events took place on Sunday.

The second instalment of the Culinary Special event took place at Jacky’s Garden in Hin Lek Fai on Sunday (July 10).

The sold out event saw a stellar line up of eight local food producers showcase some of the best food and drinks produced in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

Those taking part in the event included Salmon House 102, Sky’s Fresh Pasta, Thai Sturgeon Farm, Bakery Cafe 88, Yorkshire Bacon, Mister Chocolate, Kiss Spirits and PranPorPiang Organic Farm.

People attending the event were treated to a seven course tasting menu masterfully put together by the team at Jacky’s Garden using ingredients provided by each of the food producers.

All of the courses were excellent, but particular highlights were the Spaghetti with Sturgeon Caviar and the Thai inspired Raviolis with Penang & Kiev Waan.

The aim is for the Culinary Special to become a monthly event with the idea being to showcase the fantastic food which is being produced in Hua Hin by independent food producers.

Previously the event organisers told Hua Hin Today how the idea to host the event was born out of collaboration between Salmon House 102, Sky’s Pasta and Jacky’s Garden who began working together on different dishes.

Sunday’s event followed on from inaugural Culinary Special event held in May, which was also a sell-out.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Yesterday (Sunday) we had our second Culinary Event at Jacky’s Garden. Again, we were fully booked, suggesting that cooperation amongst local food producers is a well received subject”.

“Other than Sky’s Pasta, Jacky’s Garden and Salmon House 102, we were joined by Thai Sturgeon Farm, Bakery Café 88, Yorkshire Bacon, Pran Por Piang – a community based Organic Farm in Hua Hin – Mr Chocolate and Kiss Distillery.

“The seven course menu was incredibly well received by our customers and we have been able to provide our visitors with a true culinary experience and an entertaining Sunday afternoon.

“We are looking forward to organising a next event at the end of August / beginning of September. Watch this space”.

