PHOTOS: Hua Hin’s Culinary Special food event proves a tasty success

By
Online Reporter
-
0
148
Image: Patrick Jacobs

What has quickly become one of Hua Hin’s best culinary and social events took place on Sunday. 

The second instalment of the Culinary Special event took place at Jacky’s Garden in Hin Lek Fai on Sunday (July 10).

The sold out event saw a stellar line up of eight local food producers showcase some of the best food and drinks produced in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

Those taking part in the event included Salmon House 102, Sky’s Fresh Pasta, Thai Sturgeon Farm, Bakery Cafe 88, Yorkshire Bacon, Mister Chocolate, Kiss Spirits and PranPorPiang Organic Farm.

Image: Patrick Jacobs

People attending the event were treated to a seven course tasting menu masterfully put together by the team at Jacky’s Garden using ingredients provided by each of the food producers.

All of the courses were excellent, but particular highlights were the Spaghetti with Sturgeon Caviar and the Thai inspired Raviolis with Penang & Kiev Waan.

The aim is for the Culinary Special to become a monthly event with the idea being to showcase the fantastic food which is being produced in Hua Hin by independent food producers.

Previously the event organisers told Hua Hin Today how the idea to host the event was born out of collaboration between Salmon House 102, Sky’s Pasta and Jacky’s Garden who began working together on different dishes.

Spaghetti with Sturgeon Caviar Image: Patrick Jacobs

Sunday’s event followed on from inaugural Culinary Special event held in May, which was also a sell-out.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Yesterday (Sunday) we had our second Culinary Event at Jacky’s Garden. Again, we were fully booked, suggesting that cooperation amongst local food producers is a well received subject”.

“Other than Sky’s Pasta, Jacky’s Garden and Salmon House 102, we were joined by Thai Sturgeon Farm, Bakery Café 88, Yorkshire Bacon, Pran Por Piang – a community based Organic Farm in Hua Hin – Mr Chocolate and Kiss Distillery.

“The seven course menu was incredibly well received by our customers and we have been able to provide our visitors with a true culinary experience and an entertaining Sunday afternoon.

“We are looking forward to organising a next event at the end of August / beginning of September. Watch this space”.

Lizzy! 🤩 Image: Patrick Jacobs
Smoked Bacon and Beetroot Relish with Corkwood Flower Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Gravlax on Crostini with Honey Dill & Mustard Sauce Image: Patrick Jacobs
Gravlax on Crostini with Honey Dill & Mustard Sauce Image: Patrick Jacobs
White wine poached salmon terrine with watercress salad Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Thai Inspired Ravioli: Penang & Kieaw Wan on bed of Cylon Spinach Image: Patrick Jacobs
Italian Sausage with onion, bell pepper, red wine and rucola Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Jacky from Jacky’s Garden. Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Sky from Sky’s Fresh Pasta Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Ronny from Mister Chocolate. Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Fresh pasts from Sky’s Fresh Pasta Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Lizzy (centre) with Henrik Fagersson, owner of the Spine Clinic (right) and Jonathan Fairfield from Hua Hin Today (left). Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs
Image: Patrick Jacobs

Image: Patrick Jacobs

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR